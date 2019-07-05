Congratulations! Kimbella Welcomes Baby Boy Santana James [1st Photo]

Kimbella Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Juelz Is Imprisoned

Congratulations are in order for Kimbella! The married mother just gave birth to her third Dipset baby. Kimbella revealed to Instagram followers that she welcomed baby Santana James on July 3, 2019. Kim’s labor came to a halt around 5:49 am Tuesday when she pushed her 6 pounds, 14-ounce baby boy out of her womb.

Here’s the first photo of the precious Prince Santana James.

In May, Kimbella updated fans on her husband Juelz Santana who is currently serving a year in a Virginia Federal prison. Kim said it was tough to be without her hubby and she tries to visit him as often as twice a month for the sake of their sons. Fans continue to shower Kim with love and support in her comments and send their strength to her locked away hubby. Keep your head up Juelz!

Congratulations to Kimbella and Juelz of their new bundle of joy!