Congratulations! Kimbella Welcomes Baby Boy Santana James [1st Photo]
Kimbella Gives Birth To Baby Boy While Juelz Is Imprisoned
Congratulations are in order for Kimbella! The married mother just gave birth to her third Dipset baby. Kimbella revealed to Instagram followers that she welcomed baby Santana James on July 3, 2019. Kim’s labor came to a halt around 5:49 am Tuesday when she pushed her 6 pounds, 14-ounce baby boy out of her womb.
Here’s the first photo of the precious Prince Santana James.
In May, Kimbella updated fans on her husband Juelz Santana who is currently serving a year in a Virginia Federal prison. Kim said it was tough to be without her hubby and she tries to visit him as often as twice a month for the sake of their sons. Fans continue to shower Kim with love and support in her comments and send their strength to her locked away hubby. Keep your head up Juelz!
🙏🏾😔🙏🏾 There’s NOT a day or night that goes by that I do not miss my husband! This challenge has been SO challenging for me, for my kids, for the family! I know everything happens for a reason and I’m letting GOD do his work and lead the way. I travel to Virginia every other week with my children to see my husband so they can spend quality time with their father, it feels so good to spend those hours with him during our visits, It’s not easy but I know that is what I’m supposed to do! It’s tough not having my husband by my side these past 3 months!! I’m staying positive, busy and holding our empire down! That’s ALL I KNOW! Please continue to pray for my husband and our family during this time, we appreciate all your love and support! 💜
Congratulations to Kimbella and Juelz of their new bundle of joy!
