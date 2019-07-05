JusticeForLucca: 3 Florida Cops Charged For Punching And Pepper Spraying 15-Year-Old At McDonald’s

3 Cops Charged With Assault Of 15-Year-Old #JusticeForLucca

Justice? That you?

We’ve reported on the #JusticeForLucca movement since its inception back in April when a viral video of Broward County, Florida cops attacking the 15-year-old circulated the internet.

Today, we get the news that we don’t often get when it comes to cops abusing their authority, criminal charges.

According to ABCNews, the three officers involved in the brutality, Gregory LaCerra, 51, and Christopher Krickovich, 29, and 49-year-old Ralph Mackey were all charged. LaCerra and Krickovich were indicted for the physical assault as well as falsifying records in the cover-up. Mackey was charged separately with falsifying records and conspiracy. All three men have been suspended WITHOUT pay.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump is representing Lucca’s family and had this response to the happy news:

“Wearing a badge is not a license to hurt children and then lie about it — with these charges, the world can now see clearly that is what happened,” the attorneys told WPLG in statement after the charges were announced. “The fact that the officers were charged with falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records is rare, and it may represent a new trend in accountability for law enforcement officials.”

Now let’s just see if the charges stick before we get too excited…