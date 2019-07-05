Donald Glover Shares Some Footage From Behind The Scenes Of His Film, ‘Guava Island’ [Video]

Donald Glover Gives Us A Look Behind-The-Scenes Of Guava Island

Donald Glover, along with filmmaker and frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, released their highly-anticipated film Guava Island earlier this year, which not only starred Rihanna but also featured different versions of some of Childish Gambino’s more recent music.

Now, fans of the film have been gifted with a surprise as Glover announced some behind-the-scenes features to dig through on both Amazon’s website and YouTube.

Check out some of the behind-the-scenes footage below: