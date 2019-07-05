Eudoxie Explains To Nosey Commenter Why Ludacris Fathering A Daughter Wasn’t A Dealbreaker

Eudoxie Responds To Question About Marrying Ludacris After Infidelity

In case you were wondering…

Eudoxie, wife to rapper Ludacris, spoke openly about how she balances her relationship and the opinions of others and got some MORE opinions she didn’t ask for. The mother then classily responded. On Instagram, Eudoxie shared a piece of content she created with her friends LeToya Luckett and Keri Hilson about the importance of having girlfriends.

In the clip, Eudoxie explains that sometimes she doesn’t need her friends’ opinions and judgment, instead, she looks for support.

Not every situation warrants an opinion or solution. Sometimes just being a caring and willing listener is enough

From her words, we gather that Eudoxie is levelheaded enough to make her own marital decisions but, does appreciate the support from her girlfriends. But that didn’t stop the negative comments. Under the post, a commenter wrote:

“Nobody told Eudoxie to leave after Luda had the side baby? Serious question.”

In turn, Eudoxie patiently responded:

“Many people did tell me that but I listened to my heart and it’s the best decision I ever made!”

Touche! What are YOUR thoughts on how Eudoxie handled her pre-marital hiccup?