Shook Ones: 6.4 California Earthquake Leaves Colin Cowherd Scared S#!tless On Live TV [Video]

Colin Cowherd Reacts To California Earthquake On Live TV

Things got a lil’ shaky in southern California yesterday as residents experienced the biggest earthquake in 20 years as a 6.4 tremor stuck several areas including Los Angeles proper.

The incident occurred during the middle of the day and FS1 TV/radio host Colin Cowherd was live on the air with things got to-movin’.

Press play to peep the petrified sports opinion purveyor near pee himself.

We’d watch Colin’s show more often if we had some assurances that he’d be scared to death every episode.