La La Confirms She’s Living Apart from Carmelo Anthony, In ‘Legal Discussions’ About Next Steps

La La “Exploring Legal Options” For Split From Carmelo

It’s a wrap again for La La and Carmelo Anthony. The actress is confirming that she’s exploring legal options as it pertains to her marriage. After separating from Carmelo in 2017 and reconciling in 2018, La La might be pursuing a divorce.

The news comes directly from La La herself whose rep spoke with PEOPLE and confirmed that the couple is also living apart.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” a representative for the Power star said in a statement to PEOPLE. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son.”

Most recently La La celebrated 36th birthday with friends and family in Atlantic City while her husband was overseas at Fashion Week.

Later pictures surfaced seemingly showing Carmelo yachting with a mystery woman but the basketball star cried foul said he was on a “business trip” with a friend and his wife.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” said Melo. That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married. The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

We wish La La all the best as she moves forward.