SMH: DaBaby Is Being Sued For Skipping A Performance After His Crew Attacked Another Rapper

DaBaby was reportedly sued a little over a month ago for an attack that his entourage inflicted on rapper Don Trag.

The aforementioned assault was so severe that it allegedly left Don Trag in a coma due to brain and neck swelling. It all took place back in May at Centro Night Club in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where both DaBaby and Trag were scheduled to perform that night. After that, DaBaby ended up skipping the gig and as a result, he’s now facing another lawsuit.

According to reports from TMZ, DaBaby is being sued by promoter Nothing To Something ENTertainment due to his no show following the incident. The promoters have said that they already paid the rapper for the show, but he made off with the money without ever setting foot onstage. The promoters did not list what the cost was for his performance.

Now, Nothing To Something ENTertainment is seeking unspecified damages. Sources close to DaBaby initially claimed he left the show because he didn’t feel safe following the assault, and at the time, the promoters offered to reschedule. But now, it looks like they’re planning to sue because he never agreed to a rescheduled date.

In other news, DaBaby is also dealing with being sentenced to a year of probation in connection to a fatal shooting at the end of June 2018. The 27-year-old rapper was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.