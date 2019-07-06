Yay Sports! Kawhi Leonard Signs To The Clippers, Paul George Traded To Join Him, Twitter Clowns Russell Westbrook

Kawhi Leonard’s Decision To Sign To The Clippers Lead To Russell Westbrook Slander

If you went to bed early last night, you missed an epic night of #NBATwitter!

Around 2am ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that after several tense days of waiting, Kawhi Leonard would be taking his talents to Los Angeles…TO THE CLIPPERS

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He's signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Almost immediately after that, Woj announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder were trading Paul George to the Clippers.

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

With the balance of power in the NBA distributed so evenly, basketball fans rejoiced. Then they roasted Paul George’s poor unwanted teammate Russell Westbrook.

Jalen Rose and PG-13 tried to come to brodie’s defense, but alas…

Reporter: So Paul George what made u leave Westbrook and thunder pic.twitter.com/a3VLi8JZr5 — aPimpNamedSlickback (@aPimpNamedSlic8) July 6, 2019

Whether you love or hate Russell Westbrook we’re pretty sure you’re going to get a great laugh out of the jokes.

Flip the page for the foolery.