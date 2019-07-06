Yay Sports! Kawhi Leonard Signs To The Clippers, Paul George Traded To Join Him, Twitter Clowns Russell Westbrook
- By Bossip Staff
Kawhi Leonard’s Decision To Sign To The Clippers Lead To Russell Westbrook Slander
If you went to bed early last night, you missed an epic night of #NBATwitter!
Around 2am ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that after several tense days of waiting, Kawhi Leonard would be taking his talents to Los Angeles…TO THE CLIPPERS
Almost immediately after that, Woj announced that the Oklahoma City Thunder were trading Paul George to the Clippers.
With the balance of power in the NBA distributed so evenly, basketball fans rejoiced. Then they roasted Paul George’s poor unwanted teammate Russell Westbrook.
Jalen Rose and PG-13 tried to come to brodie’s defense, but alas…
Whether you love or hate Russell Westbrook we’re pretty sure you’re going to get a great laugh out of the jokes.
Flip the page for the foolery.
