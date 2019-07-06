R.I.P: ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Paul Benjamin Dead At 81

Actor Paul Benjamin Has Passed Away At 81

Paul Benjamin, known for playing one of the three “cornermen” in 1989’s Do the Right Thing, has died at the age of 81.

Spike Lee, the film’s director, announced the tragic news on his Instagram page on Wednesday, along with writing a touching tribute to Benjamin.

“I’m Sad To Write That The Great Actor PAUL BENJAMIN (Who Played ML, {Far Left} One Of The Cornermen Passed This Past Friday, 2 Days Before The 30th Anniversary Of DO THE RIGHT THING,” Lee wrote. “Rest In Paradise.”

The actor died June 28, according to Lee. Other details about Benjamin’s passing, including the cause of death, were not immediately available.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Benjamin was born in South Carolina on New Year’s Day in 1938. He made his film debut in 1969’s Midnight Cowboy and would go on to appear in films including Across 110th Street, The Education of Sonny Carson, Pam Grier’s Friday Foster, Clint Eastwood’s Escape From Alcatraz, Richard Pryor’s Some Kind of Hero, and many more.

Rest In Peace, Mr. Benjamin.