Put Some RESPECK On Her Name: Nicki Minaj Blasts Begrudgers ‘Blind’ To Her Big Barb Impact

Nicki Minaj Addresses Lack Of Support From Lady Rappers And Media

Nicki Minaj is out to protect her legacy in a world where folks conveniently forget their Fairy Rap Godmothers. Last night, the Queen Barb went on a lengthy rant addressing the lack of support she’s being shown from fans and media. She wrote:

“12 years ago I dropped my 1st mixtape. Wrote every single word on every single song. I was so proud of that, eventually the Barbz were all wearing pink hair, Chinese bangs, & Barbie chains. Colorful wigs came all the way back in style. Everyone became Barbies & Dolls.”

It seems like Nicki’s biggest gripe is that she’s omitted from conversations when it comes to her impact. It’s well known that Cardi B doesn’t consider her an “influence.” Recently, Barbs attacked Meg Thee Stallion for omitting Nicki from her Top 5, but the rapper clarified in a video that she pays homage to Nicki. Onika continued, noting how its “cool” to pretend she wasn’t influential:

“I always shouted out my influences in my interviews. Now a days, it’s become cool to pretend u weren’t influenced by other artists. S/O to the ones big enough to do it: Kash, Asian, Cuban, Saweetie, Meg, Malibu, YOUNG MA, Ms. Banks, Lady Leshurr, etc. No female rapper (other than Trina) did a song w/me or congratulated me on my billboard accomplishments. I didn’t mind. I never felt they were obligated to do so. Just like Beyoncé isn’t obligated to congratulate or collaborate with Normani, etc.”

Obviously, Nicki’s success wasn’t due to a social media wave and notes that she came up organically, putting in massive amounts of work to top the Billboard charts.

“I never had a crusade by radio stations, influencers & blogs to make my song number 1 when Anaconda was #2 on the Hot 100. I never had a group of men in the studio writing my songs for me so it took a while between albums. Please stop these write ups about what I didn’t do. Y’all are rlly sick & ima call y’all out one by one on Queen Radio. Most of yall doing these write ups have never fought for anything in life. You just sit on the sidelines & watch the doers do!!!! To my fans; I love, cherish you, adore you, and thank you. God bless you.”

Nicki says she plans to name names on her Queen Radio podcast, so you can’t bet she gets specific with who ticked her off soon.