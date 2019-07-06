Brothers: Check Out The Full Episode Of Irv Gotti’s ‘Tales’ Season Two Premiere On BET [Video]

BET Drops The Full ‘Brothers’ Episode Of Tales Online

If you’ve been waiting to watch the latest season of Irv Gotti’s series Tales, this is your chance.

The storied music executive’s anthology series kicked off earlier this week with a two-hour premiere on BET and featured a snippet of music by Kanye West and Charlie Wilson. Gotti has been teasing this ‘Brothers’ episode of the series for the longest, and now that it’s finally here, you can watch the whole thing online.

A Shakespearean tale of two brothers, Paul and Jimmy Kraymen, each living drastically different lifestyles in modern-day Atlanta. Will they be able to put their grief aside to combat their enemies? Peep the full season 2 premiere down below to see for yourself.