Some Royal Baby Preciousness: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release Photos Of Christened Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Gets Christened
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was baptized in front of close family and friends in the private chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. According to BBC, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the baptizing ceremony by helicopter and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also attended. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge could not attend due to a prior engagement.
A Royal Communications spokesperson said:
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”
The royal couple opted to exclude the press and the public from the day and chose not to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents.
Swipe to see Meghan and Harry’s precious family photo ar Archie’s christening.
View this post on Instagram
This morning, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was christened in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle at an intimate service officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment. Their Royal Highnesses feel fortunate to have enjoyed this day with family and the godparents of Archie. Their son, Archie, was baptised wearing the handmade replica of the royal christening gown which has been worn by royal infants for the last 11 years. The original Royal Christening Robe, made of fine Honiton lace lined with white satin, was commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841 and first worn by her eldest daughter. It was subsequently worn for generations of Royal christenings, including The Queen, her children and her grandchildren until 2004, when The Queen commissioned this handmade replica, in order for the fragile historic outfit to be preserved, and for the tradition to continue. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
How sweet!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.