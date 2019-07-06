Some Royal Baby Preciousness: The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release Photos Of Christened Baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Gets Christened

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was baptized in front of close family and friends in the private chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday. According to BBC, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the baptizing ceremony by helicopter and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, also attended. Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge could not attend due to a prior engagement.

A Royal Communications spokesperson said:

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to share the happiness of this day and would like to thank everyone around the world for their ongoing support. They feel so fortunate to have enjoyed this special moment with family and Archie’s godparents.”

The royal couple opted to exclude the press and the public from the day and chose not to reveal the names of Archie’s godparents.

Swipe to see Meghan and Harry’s precious family photo ar Archie’s christening.

How sweet!