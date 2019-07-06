In WTF News: 32-Year-Old Sex Offender Confesses To Serial Killing, Allegedly Started Murdering At Age 12

Convicted Rapist Popped For Florida Murder Claims To Have Killed 32 People

Nicholas Gibson, a convicted rapist popped in NYC in connection to the murder of a 77-year-old man in Florida claims to be a repeat killer while in custody. Gibson told investigators he killed a homeless man in a wooded area of Cobb County in 1999. It would be the first of at least thirty two alleged murders across the country. He was 12 at the time.

A year later, at the age of 13, Gibson was convicted of rape. He spent seven years at a juvenile facility in Illinois. Authorities say he murdered a 77-year-old man with a sword in south Florida before escaping to New York – and then getting caught in May.

