Scream: Keke Palmer, Terrence J, Tyga And More Talk How To Avoid Being A Victim Of A Serial Killer [Video]

VH1’s Scream Stars Share Their “Death Face” And Talk Serial Killers

Keke Palmer, Terrence J, Tyga, Jessica Sula and several others are starring in VH1’s 3-night feature of #Scream.

The remake of the classic 90s horror flick is likely to be filled with surprises and we will definitely be checking it out

Until then, check out the aforementioned stars talking about how to avoid serial killers and striking their best “death face”.

The mini-series starts this Monday, will you be tuned in?