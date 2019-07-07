Prayers Up: Stevie Wonder Confirms He’s Having A Kidney Transplant

Stevie Wonder To Receive Kidney Transplant After Finding Donor

Stevie Wonder will be going on a touring hiatus as he will soon undergo a kidney transplant after finding a donor.

Making the announcement in England while performing at a music festival, he told his fans that he will be having the surgery in September and wanted his supporters to know that he’s “all good.”

“So, what’s going to happen in this. I’m going to have surgery. I’m going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year..I’m all good, I’m all good, I’m all good. I have a donor, it’s all good. I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. So you ain’t gotta hear no rumors about nothing. I told you what’s up. I’m good. Alright?”

Earlier this month it was reported that the legendary artist was facing health issues. But it’s great to hear that Stevie is in good spirits and will soon be on the road to a healthier life.