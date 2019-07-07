Over 20 People Injured After Massive Explosion In South Florida Shopping Center [Video]

Huge Gas Explosion Injures 20 In Florida

According to CNN, an explosion in a shopping center in Plantation, Florida has left at least 20 people injured.

According to reports, one person inside a nearby LA Fitness was injured and another person at a Tesla charging station was hit with flying debris from the explosion.

Police shut down businesses in the area and urged people to stay away. While no official cause has been determined, firefighters noted that it appears to be a gas-related explosion.

Plantation fire official on the explosion at a shopping center in Florida: "Thank goodness, at this point… nobody was killed. Thank goodness for that. As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse." https://t.co/99x7lM8c44 pic.twitter.com/7j9ae2Kdn8 — ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2019

Photos and video from the scene show a ruined storefront with debris scattered far from the center of the explosion.

A representative of the Plantation Fire Department said that they believe the situation could have been much worse, as the nearby gym was occupied at the time of the explosion.