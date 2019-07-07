R.I.P. Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20

Cameron Boyce Dies

Disney Channel fans are reeling after the death of an actor. Cameron Boyce, known for his roles on Disney Channel projects including Descendants and Jessie, has died at the age of 20.

The news comes directly from his family who released a statement to E! News;

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.” “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

His fellow Hollywood peers are public mourning his passing and his more than 8 million followers are flooding his Instagram page. Disney star Skai Jackson wrote a lengthy tribute memorializing her “big brother” and called Cameron “God’s best angel.”