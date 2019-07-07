Seriously?! Wisconsin Man Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail For Clogging 30 Toilets

Man Gets Jail Time For Clogging Toilets Around Wisconsin

People are really going out of their way to find new ways to be arrested these days, and apparently, you can go to jail for clogging a bunch of toilets.

35-year-old Wisconsin man Patrick Beeman has been sentenced to a few months in jail because of his habit of clogging toilets around the state.

During the time period of April 2017 to March 2018, Beeman regularly clogged toilets wherever he went using plastic water bottles. The Sheboygan man explained that he has a natural instinct to clog every toilet he encounters, telling police about his problem and hoping they would let him off easy. But after it was revealed that he had clogged over thirty toilets, the authorities felt they needed to take action and in turn, they’re locking him up for 150 days.

Back when the Sheboygan Police Department was still trying to locate Beeman to take action, they issued a statement about his strange habit.

“Why do this? I do not know but if you help us find the person I will tell you. This is very strange…and gross, but that is the reality of life,” said the Police Department.

Once he heard that police were investigating the matter, Beeman stopped intentionally clogging toilets–but that wasn’t enough to keep him safe. He was charged with thirteen counts of criminal damage to property and because of that, the judge went extra hard on him. The recommended sentence was thirty days in jail but Judge Kent Hoffmann decided to hand down thirty days for each count.

In addition to the 150 days, Beeman will have to pay $5,500 in restitution and cannot be found in possession of alcohol for three years. He also has to perform 100 hours of community service.