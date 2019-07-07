When Will It Stop: Maryland Officer Caught On Video ‘Aggressively’ Slamming Suspect’s Face Into The Ground 

Montgomery County Police Video Shows Aggressive Arrest

Montgomery County, Maryland residents are reportedly “horrified” after disturbing footage went viral of one of their police officers kneeing a man’s head into the ground while handcuffing him.

Officer Kevin Morris arrested, 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring on Wednesday on charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

At the time of the arrest, MPD was conducting an undercover operation regarding Pesoa selling psilocybin mushrooms in the area. In the cell phone footage of the incident, you can hear Pesoa yelling at an officer, “I just spit on your f****** shoe,” just before the officer pulled the man’s shirt over his face. Capt. Tom Jordan with the Montgomery County Department of Police told CBS Local reporters:

“It does show some use of force by an officer. We are looking into all aspects of this incident and will continue to investigate.”

Pesoa posted a $5,000 bond and was released, while the assaulting officer has been assigned to administrative duties and his police powers have been suspended as the department reviews the incident. SMH.