Greatest Love: Russell & Ciara Celebrate 3 Years Of Beautiful, Blessed Matrimony

Ciara And Russell Wilson’s Wedding Anniversary

Ciara and Russell Wilson have been happily married for three years and they’re marking the occasion on Instagram. The couple is apparently celebrating their anniversary on occasion and Russell made a sweet post dedicated to his “special woman.”

“Year three, my love. You know, she’s a special, special woman but I love that about you,” said the Seattle Seahawks Quarterback. “We love our kids, and you’re such a great mom.” “You’re just an amazing woman and an inspiration to so many people and so many ladies around the world. I love you for who you mean.”

On CiCi’s page, she shared a video showing the birth of their daughter Sienna and a recap of their palatial palace wedding. The couple tied the knot July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England.

Congrats to the coupled up Wilsons on three years!