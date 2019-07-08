Soup Cookie Shenanigans: White YouTube Employee Christopher Cukor Called Cops On Black Man, Son Begs Daddy To Stop Being Douche

YouTube Employee Christopher Cukor Calls Cops On Black Man

Another day, another punk a$$ white person calling the cops on a Black person for no damn reason.

This weekend a viral video made its way around social media of YouTube employee Christopher Cukor playing the role of door monitor when he demanded a Black man show in his identification before entering a condo building.

The Black man wearing a pink polo shirt and shorts told this salty soup cookie that he was waiting for his friend. The salty soup cookie wasn’t satisfied. When the soup cookie decided to call the cops, the soup cookie’s son begged and pleaded with his d-bag daddy not to involve authorities. Smart kid, dumb dad.

Christopher Cukor, a Youtube employee, called the cops on a black man in the Bay Area who was standing outside of an apartment building waiting for his friend to come down. Twitter, do your thing & expose him. pic.twitter.com/XjUC0evE0c — Simar (@sahluwal) July 7, 2019

Here’s part 2 of the video. pic.twitter.com/dC3A9rny1E — Simar (@sahluwal) July 7, 2019

No word from YouTube about his incident yet, but best believe we’re watching them. This saltine wafer gotta go.