Soup Cookie Shenanigans: White YouTube Employee Christopher Cukor Called Cops On Black Man, Son Begs Daddy To Stop Being Douche
- By Bossip Staff
Another day, another punk a$$ white person calling the cops on a Black person for no damn reason.
This weekend a viral video made its way around social media of YouTube employee Christopher Cukor playing the role of door monitor when he demanded a Black man show in his identification before entering a condo building.
The Black man wearing a pink polo shirt and shorts told this salty soup cookie that he was waiting for his friend. The salty soup cookie wasn’t satisfied. When the soup cookie decided to call the cops, the soup cookie’s son begged and pleaded with his d-bag daddy not to involve authorities. Smart kid, dumb dad.
No word from YouTube about his incident yet, but best believe we’re watching them. This saltine wafer gotta go.
