Yes, Please: Robin Thede’s Trailer For ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is Full Of Stars Including Angela Bassett, Issa Rae & More [Video]

Watch Official Trailer For ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’

Black women are taking over the sketch comedy game thanks to the upcoming HBO show A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The series has Robin Thede and Issa Rae as executive producers and they’re bringing in some major celebrity friends to help with the laughs. The trailer for the variety show includes stars like Angela Bassett, Lena Waithe, Patti Labelle, Lil Rel Howery, Laverne Cox, Loretta Devine, and Yvonne Orji. And that’s just half of them.

Peep the clip for yourself below and you can watch the series premiere on Friday, August 2 at 11 p.m.