JusticeForElijah: 17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death By Ex-Con Because Rap Music Allegedly Made Him Feel “Unsafe”

Elijah Al-Amin Stabbed To Death By White Man Who Feared Rap Music

A Black teenager is dead all because some white azzhole claims he is afraid of bars and hooks.

17-year-old Elijah Al-Amin was stabbed several times in the back with Michael Paul Adams’ pocket knife before having his throat slit inside a Peoria, Arizona Circle K gas station.

Adams, a recently released prisoner, readily admitted that he killed Elijah because he heard him playing rap music in his car.

Adams told police rap music makes him feel “unsafe” because he had been attacked by people who listen to rap music in the past, the records state. He also said people who listen to rap music are a threat to him and the community. The suspect said he felt threatened by the music — not the teen himself — so he needed to be “proactive rather than reactive,” police records said.

Per usual, the narrative that Adams is “mentally ill” is being spun in the media.

Michael Adams stabbed 17-year-old Elijah to death, because he didn’t like his rap music playing. Now they are trying to say he was mentally ill — per usual. America needs to hold white terorrists accountable for they heinous crimes. #JusticeForElijah pic.twitter.com/AQBJwqSqQd — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 8, 2019

