WTF Is Going On?! Another Gross Gremlin Of A Human Being Licks Ice Cream Then Returns It To Shelf [Video]

Man Is Booked For Licking Tub Of Blue Bell Ice Cream Then Returning It To Shelf

Human decency seems to be experiencing a dry spell thanks to these disgusting grocery outlaws licking ice cream then putting it back on the shelf.

The monstrosity continued again this time in Belle Rose, Louisiana. According to WAFB 9, Lenise Martin III, 36, was filmed in a store licking a Blue Bell ice cream container, just like the other ice cream germ-infester who made headlines last week. After sliding his blasphemous tongue over the ice cream, he then dipped his finger inside, SLID HIS TONGUE OVER IT AGAIN, then put the tub back onto the freezer shelf. Peep the mind-boggling *trigger warning* clip below.

How.

This time the law was swift, and Martin was taken into custody by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say after management discovered the video, Martin returned to the store and showed them a receipt claiming he’d purchased the ice cream.

Management of the store eventually alerted investigators who hit Martin with questions. Deputies decided to move forward with charges, including unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity, and tampering with property. Martin remains behind bars and will have bond set by a judge on Monday.

Smh.

Why be gross when you can just grocery shop like a normal human being?