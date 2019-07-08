Shook Ones: Watch The First 5 Minutes Of VH1’s Horrifying Rebirth Of #Scream Starring Paris Jackson [Video]

First 5 Minutes Of VH1’s ‘Scream’

VH1 is bringing the iconic horror flick Scream back tonight!

The rebirthed version of the 90s slasher stars a very diverse cast including Keke Palmer, Terrence J, Tyga and more.

To garner some hype for tonight’s premiere VH1 has released the first 5 minutes of the miniseries that features Paris Jackson as the person is most likely to die ala Drew Barrymore in the original film.

Will you be tuned in tonight???