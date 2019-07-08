Seen On The Scene: Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans, Rocsi Diaz & More D’USSE Sippin At Bottles & Strikes Event

Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans, Rocsi Diaz & More D’usse Sippin’ At Bottles & Strikes Event

Thursday, July 4th during Essence Festival in New Orleans, celebs such as Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans, Rocsi Diaz, Mona Scott Young, Angela Yee and more attended the Bottles & Strikes Event. Guests were seen sipping on D’USSE cocktails throughout the evening while enjoying the lanes.