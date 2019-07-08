Tragic: Toddler Falls 11 Floors To Her Death After Grandfather “Lost His Grip” Outside Cruise Ship’s Open Window

Toddler Falls 11 Floors To Her Death After Grandfather “Lost His Grip” On Royal Carribean Ship

A horrible incident cost the life of a toddler on a cruise ship.

According to the New York Daily News, a 1-year-old girl fell 11 floors to her death after her grandfather “lost his grip” while “playing” with her on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The whole incident occurred on Sunday when the vessel was docked in Puerto Rico.

Elmer Roman of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security said that homicide investigators are looking into the tragedy, and police have identified the older relative as Salvatorre Anello.

“It’s a very grave scene, very regrettable and tragic,” Roman said. “One of the grandfathers, whom it would appear was playing with the little girl, lifted her out of the open window and lost his grip.”

The incident took place at the Panamerican dock in the capital of San Juan. The ship, called the Freedom of the Seas, has a capacity of around 4,000 and is said to be the 14th largest cruise ship in the world. The home base for the ship was recently switched from Florida to San Juan.

In a statement on Monday, Royal Caribbean said it’s assisting loved ones “with any resources they need.”

“We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family,” the statement read.

Damn, damn, damn.

Condolescences to the family.