Congratulations! #RHOP’s Ashley Darby Gives Birth To A Bouncing Baby Boy

Ashley Darby Gives Birth

A Real Housewife of Potomac is a new mom. Ashely Darby and her hubby Michael Darby are announcing that their son is here.

“I never thought this day would come,” Ashley captioned a video of herself in the hospital. “When I learned I was pregnant, I started thinking about when I’d feel the first kicks. Then, when I was feeling the flutters, I wanted to know when I’d finally start to show. After watching the bump grow, my mind went to birthing day (WILL THIS REALLY HAPPEN?!) And when the day finally came that this sweet child came into our world, it felt like the sunniest day after a sky filled grey. The most sensational day of our shared life. Mickey and I are savoring every moment with our wonderful son ♥️ #RHOP #ashleydarby #michaeldarby

This is the first child for Ashley and Michael. The duo had a hiccup in 2017 and separated, but are clearly on the mend.

Congrats to the happy couple!