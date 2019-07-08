Batter Up! Da Baby’s Squad Flies First Class And Athletic Assumptions Ensue…
- By Bossip Staff
Da Baby Flies First Class And Woman Asks If He And His Team Play Baseball
We all know that it can sometimes be interesting traveling while black … especially when flying first class. Check out what happened when Da Baby put his crew in the premium cabin:
Baseball team? Do y’all think this is racist? How would you have managed this situation?
