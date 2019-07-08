If You Say So, Chief: Tyga Declares Himself The “Lightskin Lil Wayne” On His New Single [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tyga “Lightskin Lil Wayne” Video
Tyga is back with yet another single the likes of which only Tyga would release.
The human Louis Vuitton duffle bag has officially declared himself to be the “Lightskin Lil Wayne”.
He hopes that the music video below will convince you of such. It likely will not.
Press play below to hear his case…
Yeah. Naw.
