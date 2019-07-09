Karlous Miller Makes ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return After Being Fired, Nick Cannon Evisceration Ensues [Video]

Karlous Miller Makes ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return With A Standing Ovation

Hooray for Karlous Miller and Nick Cannon for squashing their “beef”. Karlous raised eyebrows last year when he visited The Breakfast Club, revealing he had been let go from ‘Wild ‘N Out” after 9 seasons on the show. Karlous claimed that is was ultimately Nick’s decision to fire him, causing fans to question why. Nick corrected Karlous, placing blame on old executives.

Welp, apparently the “miscommunication’ between Nick and Karlous is squashed. Miller made a dramatic return to the show over the weekend, revealing his face with a Ski Mask…

Ski Mask The Bird God have y'all heard of him?? #WildNOut pic.twitter.com/LTI0GKVPY4 — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) July 8, 2019

After removing the face mask, Karlous was met with hugs and a standing ovation.

.@KarlousM JUST MADE HIS RETURN TO #WildNOut 💥😱 This is gonna be GOOD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cCEVk24OZA — Wild 'N Out (@WildNOut) July 8, 2019

Dope! Karlous didn’t hold back this episode, as the captain of Nick’s opposing Black Squad. Hit play to hear the comedian rip Nick (and his little brother) into shreds. It’s pure comedy.