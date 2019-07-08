Godiva Goddess Ryan Destiny Joins “grown-ish” Cast, Set To Portray HBCU Transfer Student

- By Bossip Staff
Ryan Destiny

Source: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE / Getty

Ryan Destiny Joins “grown-ish” Cast

“Star” fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face back on thier TV screens. Literal Godiva goddess Ryan Destiny has joined the cast of “grown-ish.” The news was announced by the ABC show’s Twitter account which noted that Destiny will play an HBCU transfer student.

THIS IS GONNA BE GOOD!

grown-ish Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Freeform.

Are you ready to see Ryan Destiny on “Grownish”???

