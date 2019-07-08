Godiva Goddess Ryan Destiny Joins “grown-ish” Cast, Set To Portray HBCU Transfer Student
- By Bossip Staff
Ryan Destiny Joins “grown-ish” Cast
“Star” fans can look forward to seeing a familiar face back on thier TV screens. Literal Godiva goddess Ryan Destiny has joined the cast of “grown-ish.” The news was announced by the ABC show’s Twitter account which noted that Destiny will play an HBCU transfer student.
THIS IS GONNA BE GOOD!
grown-ish Season 2 airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Freeform.
Are you ready to see Ryan Destiny on “Grownish”???
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.