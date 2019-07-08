B!t¢H, I’ma Cow: Chick-Fil-A Is Offering Free Chicken Sammiches To Everyone Wearing A Bovine Ensemble

Chick-fil-A Offers Free Meals If You Dress Like A Cow

If you’re down to make an a$$ of yourself, there are free chicken sandwiches in your future.

According to ABC7, Chick-fil-A is paying for your lunch if you come to any of their locations dressed as a cow.

Basically, Doja Cat should be out feeding the homeless or something.

#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/QV6fkUlUXB — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 6, 2019

The offer began this morning and it ends at 7pm. If you haven’t eaten yet, you still have time.

The question is: Is it really worth it?