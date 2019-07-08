B!t¢H, I’ma Cow: Chick-Fil-A Is Offering Free Chicken Sammiches To Everyone Wearing A Bovine Ensemble
- By Bossip Staff
Chick-fil-A Offers Free Meals If You Dress Like A Cow
If you’re down to make an a$$ of yourself, there are free chicken sandwiches in your future.
According to ABC7, Chick-fil-A is paying for your lunch if you come to any of their locations dressed as a cow.
Basically, Doja Cat should be out feeding the homeless or something.
The offer began this morning and it ends at 7pm. If you haven’t eaten yet, you still have time.
The question is: Is it really worth it?
