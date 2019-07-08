B!t¢H, I’ma Cow: Chick-Fil-A Is Offering Free Chicken Sammiches To Everyone Wearing A Bovine Ensemble

- By Bossip Staff
Chick-fil-A

Source: Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Getty

Chick-fil-A Offers Free Meals If You Dress Like A Cow

If you’re down to make an a$$ of yourself, there are free chicken sandwiches in your future.

According to ABC7, Chick-fil-A is paying for your lunch if you come to any of their locations dressed as a cow.

Basically, Doja Cat should be out feeding the homeless or something.

The offer began this morning and it ends at 7pm. If you haven’t eaten yet, you still have time.

The question is: Is it really worth it?

Categories: Animal Behavior, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.