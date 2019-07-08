Damm, Slim Charles: ‘The Wire’ Star Anwan Glover Popped On Firearm Charges In D.C., Says Arrest Is Bull$#it

‘The Wire’ Actor Anwan Glover Arrested For Gun Possession

One of the fan favorites ‘The Wire‘ has always been the understated “Slim Charles”, sadly, Anwan Glover’s real life is mirroring his fiction one a bit too much.

According to TMZ, Glover was arrested in Washington, D.C. on firearms charges back on June 26. Police pulled the actor/singer over and discovered a pistol upon searching his vehicle and hit him with a misdemeanor.

Let the cops tell it, they were told be on the lookout for a white jeep driven by a man who was allegedly waving a gun out of the window. Glover’s car just happened to match that description after he was said to have changed lanes without a signal.

Although Anwan told the pigs that he didn’t have a gun and denying their request to search the car, they did it anyway.

The Anwan’s lawyer says his jeep doesn’t even match the description of the car the bacon boys were told to look for.

Sounds like BS to us.