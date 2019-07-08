MeToo: Neisha Neshae Alleges Music Producer Detail Touched Her Inappropriately During Song Session

Get this creep out of here!

Neisha Neshae Recounts Sexual Misconduct Involving Noel “Detail” Fisher

Another singer is coming forward with claims that Music Producer Noel Fisher BKA Detail is an alleged sexual predator. Previously singers Jesse Reyes, Bebe Rexha and more accused Detail (who produced ‘Drunk In Love’, ‘We Dem Boyz’ etc.) of sexual misconduct, rape, and sexual abuse.

Neisha Neshae shared a lengthy excerpt on Instagram, detailing how the slick producer allegedly tried to groom her during a studio session. Neisha says he came into the booth where she was working and started touching all over her body, insisting she continued to sing.

A previous victim of sexual abuse, Neisha says she froze, eventually leaving without her music and never to be contacted by the producer with her songs again.

I wasn’t going to ever do this … buttt I gotta get it off my chest , y’all remember when I went to work with detail in LA. (Mind you my team of 4 men were there with me)

I was there for 12 hours, I recorded 9 records he wrote. I have not seen or heard not one of those songs. Not only that, he DID come into the booth while I was WORKING, touching on me & trying to convince me to keep working amidst that. Not only had I felt undervalued he would ever try me but there were 4 people with me that would’ve body bagged this dude over this sh*t. I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know what to say… having experienced being molested as a child I was frozen & hurt… and I was even more sick I never got my songs.. probably because I didn’t throw my p*ssy. Which I ain’t never had to do to get where I am… so ✌🏼💯🤷🏽‍♀️

–

If you’re in the industry you KNOW it’s a game where people will try you ! If that’s something you’re into to get where you’re going WHATEVER , but it’s not my cup of tea… & Keep people around you who protect you and care for your well being because I honestly don’t know what would’ve happened if I would’ve been alone. I love y’all

See Neisha’s Instagram post blasting Detail HERE.

I’ve seen and been through a lot of shit, & It has broken me down before, BUT ILL NEVER FOLD. 💯 — R&B Trap 🦋 (@NeishaNeshae) July 8, 2019

Neisha Neshae is a talented singer-songwriter and is determined to win, despite the trauma. On her newest single “Love Life” she touches on the ups and downs of her career, including facing obstacles in the music industry.

“I was lost, now I’m trynna find my way back. I done made mistakes that I wish I could take back. Everybody loves someone they wish they could bring back. Facing up my days, running to that money ASAP. I’m just trynna make it a place where I can love life. Yeah.”

Back in December, Detail was hit with a lawsuit from one of his alleged sexual assault victims Kristina Buch. Buch accuses Detail of sexually and mentally abusing her over a two-year period, also claiming the beat maker used his influence to keep her in line throughout their professional relationship.

What do YOU think can be done to get this man to STOP doing this to other women?