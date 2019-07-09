Flo Rida Agrees To Relinquish Custody Of Toddler Son To Baby Mama (Exclusive)

Rapper Handed Over Full Custody Of Son To Mother Alexis Adams

Flo Rida has agreed to give up joint custody of his toddler son to his baby mama.

The rapper, who was born Tramel Dillard, appeared by phone in Bronx Family Court Monday for a custody hearing where he OK’d giving Alexis Adams sole custody of their little boy, Zohar.

“Mr. Dillard will consent to Ms. Adams having custody of the minor child,” Flo Rida’s lawyer Howard Felcher said. “Do you consent to that sir?” the referee asked Flo. “Yes,” he replied.

The court-appointed referee later issued a final order awarding sole and legal custody to Adams, but Flo will still be able to visit the boy and has to continue paying child support.

Adams, dressed in a black pantsuit, only spoke to confirm her name while her baby boy played in her arms.

Adams’ lawyer has said that the move would make it easier for her to raise the tot, who has battled health problems since birth and was recently diagnosed with autism. The “Welcome To My House” artist has not been consistently involved in the boy’s life, Adams has said.

Interestingly, neither Flo Rida nor his lawyer asked about a parenting plan or any other mechanism to ensure that he’ll be able to participate in the child’s life.

Flo Rida’s lawyer declined to comment outside of court.