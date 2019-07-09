Happy Birthday, Baby Boy: Will Smith Celebrates Jaden Smith’s Big 21st Born Day With Touching Daddy Vlog [Video]

Will Smith Celebrates Jaden Smith’s 21st Birthday With YouTube Video

Jaden Smith is now legal drinking age. The same cute little kid who people fell in love with after watching Pursuit of Happyness is now making us all feel old as hell.

Yesterday, Will Smith took to YouTube to celebrate his son and share some touching home videos of Jaden’s journey to manhood.

Press play below and grab some kleenex.

Happy birthday, Jaden!