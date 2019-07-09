Dirty Game: ASAP Rocky Kept In Inhumane Conditions In Swedish Jail, Feces, Dirty Water, Inedible Food, Soiled Yoga Mats

ASAP Rocky Held In “Inhumane” Disease-Ridden Swedish Jail

Sweden is doing ASAP Rocky filthy.

Pretty Flacko has been jailed in the Nordic country for two weeks while Swedish authorities decided whether or not to charge him with aggravated assault for defending himself against a man who was attacking him and his friends.

According to TMZ, the jails in Sweden make Rikers Island look like Hedonism. Word is that Rocky has been sleeping on a dirty yoga mat with no blanket next to a cell where a prisoner throws his own feces around. The water is said to be disease-ridden and food is inedible. Sources close to the rapper say he’s only eaten an apple a day over the past 5 days.

There is a treaty — the Vienna Convention for Consular Relations — which both Sweden and the United States signed. Under the treaty, when a foreigner like A$AP Rocky is arrested, he has a right to immediately see an official from the U.S. Consulate. Our sources say Rocky asked for the meeting, but when an official from the American Consulate arrived at the detention center to meet him but was squarely denied access — a clear violation of the treaty.

After finally being allowed to see Rocky, the U.S. official said he was not allowed a private meeting, two guards stood and monitored their conversation.

Our sources say Rocky’s team is trying to get the State Dept. involved to help get him out. So far, the Swedish courts have shut him down. By the way … court proceedings in Sweden are closed to the public and the media.

They’re really trying to railroad this man despite the fact that the video evidence shows exactly what happened.

Free Flacko.