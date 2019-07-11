Ford Paints The Future Proud With Culturally Delicious Essence Fest Experience

Ford Paints The Future Proud At Essence Fest 25

Ford Motor Company returned to NOLA as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the Essence Festival for the 11th consecutive year while painting the future proud with a culturally delicious Ride & Drive experience combining art, food and fellowship into an exclusive mini-tour through the Big Easy.

For a small slice of Sunday, hand-picked media gathered at the breathtaking New Orleans African American Museum (NOAAM) for a very informative tour lead by dynamic Executive Director/Chief Curator Gia M. Hamilton who set the tone for an easy, breezy brunch curated by New Orleans Culinary Ambassador Chef Gary Netter.

With over 20 years of hands-on experience, Chef Netter spoiled us with authentic NOLA eats perfected under the guidance of Creole Cuisine Queen Leah Chase. The chicken & turkey sausage gumbo? Amazing. Cajun omelet?? YES LAWD.

Next up was a trip to Exhibit B Art Gallery–a 35,000 square foot multistory art show–created by local artist Brandan “BMike” Odums to celebrate Black history and culture while bringing together dozens of acclaimed NOLA artists.

At each of the stops, guests (who rode in the all-new 2020 Ford Explorer and latest fleet of vehicles) received a premium gift related to the experience. Gifts included luxurious Bang & Olufsen headphones, hand-crafted art by artist/entrepreneur Melissa Mitchell, trendy Lip Bar lipsticks and more.

Through its Drive 4UR Community program, Ford donated $20 per test drive to the Tom Joyner Foundation and New Orleans African American Museum in support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities and African American history and culture.