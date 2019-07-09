The Breakfast Club: Master P Talks ‘I Got The Hook Up 2,’ Tyler Perry, Sneaker Deals & Black Hollywood [Video]

Master P Stops By The Breakfast Club For An Interview

As far as hip hop legends go, Master P is one of the OG’s–and he’s got a lot of business advice for people in and outside of the entertainment industry.

The rapper and businessman stopped by The Breakfast Club this morning to talk about everything from what to expect in I Got The Hook Up 2, Tyler Perry’s acceptance speech, making your own sneaker deals, and ownership in Black Hollywood.

You’re not gonna wanna miss all the gems Master P drops in just 40 minutes: