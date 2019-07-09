Late Night Hot Girl: Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel

2019 is only halfway over, but it’s pretty safe to say that Megan Thee Stallion is having a better year than almost everyone, as far as her career is concerned.

The Houston hottie made her late night television debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed a medley of both “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak.” The yeehaw agenda is strong with this one as Meg absolutely kills her first televised performance. Check it out down below: