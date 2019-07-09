Late Night Hot Girl: Megan Thee Stallion Performs “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Megan Thee Stallion Birthday Bash ATL 2019

Source: ATL Pics / Radio One Digital

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Her Late Night TV Debut On Kimmel

2019 is only halfway over, but it’s pretty safe to say that Megan Thee Stallion is having a better year than almost everyone, as far as her career is concerned.

The Houston hottie made her late night television debut last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she performed a medley of both “Realer” and “Big Ole Freak.”  The yeehaw agenda is strong with this one as Meg absolutely kills her first televised performance. Check it out down below:

Categories: For the Ladies, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hip-Hop

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.