SMH: Consumers Threaten To Boycott After Home Depot’s Co-Founder Vows To Donate To Trump’s Reelection Campaign
Home Depot Under Fire After Co-Founder’s Trump Donation Vow
Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus has an estimated net worth of nearly $6 billion, so it’s really no surprise that he’s a Republican and/or Donald Trump supporter–but confirmation of that fact has a lot of consumers reconsidering where they’re going to shop for their home improvement needs in the future.
Hidden inside piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the end of June, which talks about Marcus’ many financial contributions to places like the Georgia Aquarium, a trauma center, and a stroke and neuroscience center at Atlanta’s Grady Health System hospital, it’s also mentioned that he donated to Trump’s presidential campaign–and plans to do so again this time around.
The article states the following about the Home Depot co-founder’s involvement in campaign donations:
“He also has been a major political donor. According to OpenSecrets.org, he was a top contributor to Donald Trump during his presidential run. And Marcus told the AJC that he plans to support the president’s re-election bid. While Trump “sucks” at communication, Marcus said, the president deserves praise for boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression.”
Since news got out that Marcus has plans to support Trump’s re-election bid after already donating $7 million to his 2016 campaign, some Home Depot customers are threatening to take their business elsewhere, while also encouraging any other companies sponsored by them to do the same.
Here’s what some consumers are saying about their plans to not shop at Home Depot anymore:
