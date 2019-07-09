SMH: Consumers Threaten To Boycott After Home Depot’s Co-Founder Vows To Donate To Trump’s Reelection Campaign

Home Depot Under Fire After Co-Founder’s Trump Donation Vow

Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus has an estimated net worth of nearly $6 billion, so it’s really no surprise that he’s a Republican and/or Donald Trump supporter–but confirmation of that fact has a lot of consumers reconsidering where they’re going to shop for their home improvement needs in the future.

Hidden inside piece for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from the end of June, which talks about Marcus’ many financial contributions to places like the Georgia Aquarium, a trauma center, and a stroke and neuroscience center at Atlanta’s Grady Health System hospital, it’s also mentioned that he donated to Trump’s presidential campaign–and plans to do so again this time around.

The article states the following about the Home Depot co-founder’s involvement in campaign donations:

“He also has been a major political donor. According to OpenSecrets.org, he was a top contributor to Donald Trump during his presidential run. And Marcus told the AJC that he plans to support the president’s re-election bid. While Trump “sucks” at communication, Marcus said, the president deserves praise for boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression.”

Since news got out that Marcus has plans to support Trump’s re-election bid after already donating $7 million to his 2016 campaign, some Home Depot customers are threatening to take their business elsewhere, while also encouraging any other companies sponsored by them to do the same.

Here’s what some consumers are saying about their plans to not shop at Home Depot anymore:

Hey @hgtv this is another one of your sponsors & please just go with @Lowes instead of @HomeDepot from now on because you’re my self-care #BoycottHomeDepot #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/jQjCbBcbQs — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 1, 2019

If you plan on buying a hammer, wood, or ANY home improvement items from Home Depot, you may as well send donations DIRECTLY to trump's 2020 campaign. No more, @HomeDepot.#BoycottHomeDepot

https://t.co/KCsOg5LELQ — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 9, 2019

Whelp, @HomeDepot, guess I won't be making that trip to Home Depot today, or tomorrow, or ever…

https://t.co/l5aPrAmIot — b as in Fred (@scottsiler_) June 30, 2019

Hey ⁦@HomeDepot⁩ can’t wait to spend my money ⁦@Lowes⁩ going forward.Thanks for making my life simpler by donating to this buffoon. #BoycottHomeDepot pic.twitter.com/j0CgpsoNDV — 1.20.21…the end of an error (@nyabok) July 9, 2019

Reminder, the Home Depot received an estimated $1.4B tax cut thanks to Trump and Republicans in Congress. https://t.co/E5xn58z9jA — Robert Reich (@RBReich) July 8, 2019