BOSSIP Exclusive: Judge DISMISSES Wendy Williams’ Son’s Assault Rap Against Father Kevin Hunter

Prosecutor Called Incident Between Kevin Hunter Jr. & Kevin Hunter Sr. A “Family Squabble”

A Northern New Jersey judge has dismissed an assault case against Wendy Williams’s son that accused him of pummeling his father outside of a convenience store.

The judge ordered the case thrown out after the prosecutor revealed that alleged victim Kevin Hunter Sr. did not want to press charges and refused to testify against his 18-year-old son. He said there was simply not enough evidence to move forward with the case and characterized the incident as a “family squabble“.

“It appears to be a family squabble,” the prosecutor said. “I’m sure that neither of the Hunters want it to happen again.”

Both Hunter Senior and Hunter Junior put on a united front Tuesday when they arrived at the West Orange Municipal Court together accompanied by attorney Raymond Hamlin.

Hunter Sr. said in court that he and his son have patched things up, and don’t currently live together.

“My son is currently in school, but we are cool” Hunter said. “Yes, I love my son.”

Hunter Jr. was arrested earlier this summer for allegedly attacking his father as they argued over the elder Hunter’s divorce from Williams following his alleged serial infidelity.

Both Hunter Senior and Hunter Junior declined to comment outside of court.