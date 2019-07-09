Coupled Up: Lil Rel Proclaims His Love For THIS Beautiful Blogger Bae

By Bossip Staff
Lil Rel Finds Love Again

It’s a #BlackLove summer for actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery, 39. The father of three and divorcee is claiming to have found love again. In an Instagram post, Lil Rel seemingly revealed his new girlfriend, Vonnette Stewart. Must be pretty serious if he’s making it IG official, right?

❤️❤️❤️❤️ #LoveAgain

Stewart is a fashion, travel and beauty blogger according to her bio. She also has two kiddies of her own.

Previously, Rel was married to Verina Howery from 2008 – 2016. After his role in “Get Out”, 2017, Rel shot into Hollyweird fame. This is the first time he’s been linked to a woman publically.

Are YOU here for it? More of Vonnette and her beautiful blogger photos after the flip.

My world ✨ @judah_and_sahalie

