Angels In NOLA: The Baddest Baddies And Ageless Aunties Who Graced Essence Fest 2019
While America was celebrating its birthday and its glorious flag or whatever, the REST of us were celebrating the blackest weekend of the year: Essence Fest. The annual event is a damn mecca for black people to come hear some music, go to panels and all-around get their lives.
The weekend is a convergence of black excellence, black women being beautiful and black folks loving the hell out of each other. So you know what we’re here for. Let’s look at some ladies (and fellas) who put down for the weekend. They shined their light on us and we are forever thankful.
View this post on Instagram
Essence Festival – networking. connecting. learning. MAGIC 🧡 Off guard of me laughing but literally the perfect representation of my weekend . . . . #essencefest #essencefestival #essencefestival2019 #neworleans #nola #frenchquarter #504 #melanin #blackgirlmagic #brownskin #womenempowerment #photography #womeninspiringwomen #womenfashion #womenstyle #vsco #vscocam
View this post on Instagram
Felt cute, might post another later😜 • Y’all, I just found out that I was sustainable shopper and didn’t even know it! I learned that being sustainable included buying well and getting the full use out of my clothing. Done and done 🙌🏾 • I always talk about wearing the wear out of my pieces and consider this ‘wear out’ factor when I’m shopping. Today on The Werk! Place, I’m giving ya’ll ‘6 Questions To Ask Yourself Before You Buy’. When you’re running high on the adrenaline from finding great pieces, it’s good to have this list handy to bring you right back on down to reality. • 📷: @skovro_visuals #SustainableFashion #Sustainability #CircularFashion #FeNoel #CameoCollective #BrotherVellies
View this post on Instagram
Some of The WELL members made it to #ESSENCEFEST to share in on the #BlackGirlMagic. Three key takeaways: ✔️The strength of the Black women is unmatched. ✔️If no one has us, we have us. ✔️Black women deserve the world. •• #sheswellnetworked #becoming #essencefest2019 #goals #goaldigger #ownyourlife #womanowned #blackgirlboss #essencefestival2019 #essencefestival #blackgirlmagic #essence
View this post on Instagram
I Read A Tweet That Has Been Circling The Internet That Said, “Guys So Loyal To Their Homeboys While Girls Be Ducking Their Friends For These Guys”. && I Felt Those Words, I’ve Experienced Those Words && I Really Wonder Why. Why Do Women Drop Everything To Make A Relationship Work While Men Maintain Their Sense Of Self? Please Share Your Thoughts Below ⬇️⬇️⬇️ && You Can Shop This Dress && Bag From @pinkpriorities #MyPinkPriorities 🌺
View this post on Instagram
woke up in my own bed this morning extremely grateful for this weekend. Not only did I get the chance to experience #EssenceFest for the first time, but I got to strategize with a group of other #BlackWomenLeaders in the movement, about advancing a #BlackAgenda for Black Women & Men in the up & coming election cycle & #2020Census . Thanking God for the opportunity to work on behalf of my people ✊🏾
View this post on Instagram
Essence Fest AF #melaninjourney #repost @alphaleague ・・・ And just like that, all good things must come to an end! @essencefest this year was an incredible experience!! Also…I’m just putting it out into the universe, next year they should have a Men of Essence. 📸: @tayhawes #MCM #blackboyjoy #essencefest #essencefestival #essencefestival2019
View this post on Instagram
The best blue that we have seen in a long while… Thank you @simplycyn – Doing my best to not feel Blue- missing out on #EssenceFest- first time in a while suffering from #FOMO. So many amazing women I wanted to meet are there. If you wanna join the fun, check out and support these ladies @kelawalker @charmsie @thecatchmeifyoucan @mikaela.pabon @ohwendyoh @mamacaxx @colormecourtney – I’ll update this caption as I remember the rest ✌🏾&🖤 (+ @curlsandcouture @chiziduru @nikkiogun @lolaogunnaike … – #ugrammmm
