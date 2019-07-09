Bowdown! “Mama” Tina Knowles-Lawson Honored At Facebook Sponsored Black Excellence Brunch In Nola

Tina Lawson Honored At Black Excellence Brunch

On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Facebook and the Black Excellence Brunch partnered together to honor Ms. Tina Knowles-Lawson. The event took place during the 25th Anniversary of Essence Festival in New Orleans, LA at The Treme Market Branch. Over 100 guests attended the event honoring Ms. Tina and celebrating Black Excellence.

During the Brunch R&B Group, June’s Diary serenaded the audience and guests were treated to a discussion with Ms. Knowles-Lawson. Ms. Knowles-Lawson said, “When I was growing up we did not have anything like this. I love this. I would like to see this picked up and continued nationally to honor us.”

The Facebook sponsored event which featured a Facebook and Instagram Stories installation, where guests took photos and videos to share their stories of black excellence – and empower their communities to consider their own excellence. Trell Thomas, “It was a pleasure to work with Facebook on honoring a mentor and friend. Our guests really enjoyed attending and we are looking to many more Black Excellence Brunches.”

The brunch was held in the Treme neighborhood of New Orleans, an area rich with black culture and legacy. It marks the first time the Black Excellence Brunch has held an event outside of Los Angeles. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit WACO Theater, founded by Tina Knowles Lawson and Richard Lawson.

Among the notable guests included:

Ashley Everett/ Professional Dancer

Dee 1/ Rapper & Musician

Holli’ Conway/ Reigning Miss Louisiana

Karlton Banks/ Influencer & Comedian

Kenni Lattimore/ Singer

Saunas Jackson/ Insecure