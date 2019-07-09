A3C Announces 2019 Conference Speakers Live At The Gathering Spot

A3C is the annual gathering of entrepreneurs, artists and creatives in Atlanta to connect, discover, and create. The pillars of the A3C Conference include music, tech, film, social justice and culture. We invite a number of today’s most innovative and influential thought leaders to share their stories, insights and vision for the future. 2019 A3C featured speakers include: Bozoma Saint John (Endeavor), T.I.(Rapper/Activist), Gary Vaynerchuk (VaynerMedia), Lenny S (Roc Nation), Mike Will Made It, Will Packer (Film Producer), Dapper Dan (Fashion Designer), Charlamagne Tha God, Kevin Liles (300 Ent), Just Blaze, Fadia Kader (Instagram), Baron Davis, Paul Judge (Techsquare Labs & Pindrop), Kei Henderson (Sincethe80s), No Vacancy Inn (Creative Agency) and Rob Markman (Genius). Over the next 3 months A3C be adding hundreds of conference speakers to this initial announcement.

The A3C Festival (Oct 8-13) is a series of unforgettable concerts and experiences celebrating hip-hop’s past, present and future at premier venues across Atlanta. The events highlight different elements of hip-hop culture and feature hundreds of artists, producers, DJs and creatives from around the world. Venues and schedule of events to be announced.

The A3C Conference (Oct 10-12) includes keynotes, panels, workshops, mixers and sessions featuring hundreds of innovators and thought-leaders. Connecting, educating and inspiring the artists, entrepreneurs and creatives that shape culture and business.