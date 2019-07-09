Race Matters: Kristin Davis Talks About Her Adopted Black Kids Experiencing Racism From A Young Age

Kristin Davis Talks Dealing With Racism Towards Her Black Children

Actress Kristin Davis readily admits that she got a rude awakening to the plight of Black people in America when she adopted her two Black children.

Davis recently sat down with Jada Pinkett-Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris on Red Table Talk and discussed dealing with racism specifically toward her daughter Gemma Rose Davis. Kristen recounts being horrified at the comments that white people would casually make about a young Black girl.

At one point after complaining to school administrators about the way white students were treating Gemma she was told “We just see them all the same. We don’t see color.”

“It was a very harsh moment of understanding,” Davis, 54, said of the experience. “I don’t know how every person of color has gotten through this. I don’t understand how you could take this every day.” “This is what I want to say, from a white person adopting [black children], you absolutely do not fully understand,” she also noted regarding white privilege. “There’s no doubt. There’s no way you could.”

To watch the conversation in full press play below.

Thoughts?