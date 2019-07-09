A Lil’ Positivity: Anthony Hamilton Hosts “Celebrate St. Jude” Brunch Party During Essence Fest In NOLA
- By Bossip Staff
Grammy Award-Winning R&B Artist Anthony Hamilton teamed up with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to host a private brunch during the 25th Essence Music Festival weekend in New Orleans. Anthony Hamilton hosted celebrity friends and influencers to #CelebrateStJude and learn more about its life-saving mission to provide treatment for catastrophically ill children from around the world. Anthony shared his own personal journey as a St. Jude Ambassador and how the experience has impacted him. Attendees also had a chance to hear the heartfelt stories from a dynamic mother-daughter duo from St. Jude’s Patient Families. The crowd was moved by the by the day filled with inspiration and celebration of life.
Guests captured the moment with a unique photo experience by the OMG Booth, then enjoyed delicious food and refreshing cocktails with a little NOLA flare.
For more information on St. Jude and to support, visit www.StJude.org.
